A Stampede In Italy Has Killed Six People, Mostly Teenagers At A Concert

Six people have been killed and around 100 injured in a stampede of panicked concertgoers at a disco in a small town on Italy’s Adriatic coast, authorities said.

The dead included three girls and two boys and an adult woman, a mother who had accompanied her daughter to the disco in Corinaldo, where an Italian rapper was entertaining the crowd, Ancona police chief Oreste Capocasa said at the scene.

The bodies of the victims were found near a low wall inside the building, firefighters spokesman Dino Poggiali told Sky TG24 News.

At least twelve of the injured were in serious condition, Capocasa said.