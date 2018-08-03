It's Not Just Plastic Polluting Oceans And Rivers, It's Your Clothes And Furniture Too

When we think of ocean pollution we often think of plastic bags and bottles - but clothing and furniture are also causing problems, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have found that the items can cause “eutrophication” - excessive presence of things like nitrate or phosphate in the water which encourages algae growth at a rate that is damaging.

It is a problem most commonly associated with farming and food production, where chemicals and fertilisers seep from the land into waterways. But the study also shows that other consumer products might be just as damaging.