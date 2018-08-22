‘It’s On A Level With Urinating In The Street’: Mother Slammed For Breastfeeding In A Swimming Pool

A mother who was asked to get out of a swimming pool for breastfeeding has found herself the centre of an intense debate after appearing on ITV’s ‘This Morning’.

Natalie Forrester, who was in a baby swimming lesson with her son in Stoke-On-Trent leisure centre, says she moved to the corner of the pool when she realised he needed to be fed. She says she was then asked by the instructor to get out of the pool to breastfeed.

Journalist Virginia Blackburn, who appeared on ‘This Morning’, to discuss the issue, likened the incident to “urinating in the street”. Her comments have caused outrage among the parents, many of whom have taken to social media to disagree.

“It’s on a level with urinating in the street,” said Blackburn. “You have a path that leads to increasingly anti-social behaviour and I’d say it’s on that path. If I’m sitting in a cafe or a swimming pool I don’t want people to start engaging in bodily functions that have usually been kept private.”