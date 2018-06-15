It's Only June, But Kids Have Already Consumed A Year's Worth Of Sugar

We’ve yet to reach the summer holidays, but children in England have already consumed more sugar than it is recommended they have in a year, according to figures from Public Health England (PHE).

Children aged four to 10 years old should have no more than the equivalent of five-six cubes of sugar per day, the pubic health body advises, but their research has revealed the average child is consuming 13 cubes every day. One sugar cube equals 4g, meaning children are currently consuming 52.2g of sugar per day.

Unless their diet habits change, the nation’s kids are on track to consume 4,800 cubes of sugar (that’s 19kg or three stone) by the end of the year – more than double the maximum recommendation.

Too much sugar can lead to tooth decay and obesity, and with a third of children currently leaving primary school overweight or obese, PHE has shared some quick tips to help parents reduce the amount of sugar their kids are eating.