PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsivanka trump

Ivanka Trump Greeted By Chants Of 'Crime Family' As She Enters Courthouse

The former president's daughter was in court to testify in a case over alleged fraud by Donald Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organisation.
Ryan Grenoble
By 

National Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Protesters welcomed Ivanka Trump to the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday with chants of “crime family” as soon as the ex-president’s daughter exited her car.

The normally stone-faced Trump seemed temporarily caught off guard by the loud chants, glancing repeatedly behind her shoulder as she and officers walked to the courthouse door.

Unlike former US President Donald Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump is no longer a defendant in the civil fraud trial that’s ensnared the family business in allegations of decades of wrongdoing. She was dismissed from the case due to the statute of limitations.

But her status as an executive vice president at the Trump Organisation nevertheless necessitated her testimony, prosecutors argued, as she was an integral part of the company while the alleged fraud occurred.

Related

Donald Trumpus newsivanka trump

Before You Go

Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go To Homepage
Close

What's Hot