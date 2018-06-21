New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a girl at Auckland City Hospital.
Ardern’s pregnancy has been international news since it was first announced on 19 January, shortly after she won office, with the Labour Party leader vowing to be “Prime Minister and a mum”.
“Welcome to our village wee one,” Ardern wrote on Instagram on Thursday, having uploaded a picture of her holding her newborn while her partner, TV presenter Clarke Gayford, put his arm around her.
The baby arrived at 4.45pm - shortly before 6am UK time - and weighed 3.1kgs, she said.
In a statement Ardern added: “I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you.”
Ardern is only the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while in office.
The 37 year old will take six weeks of maternity leave and has passed on her duties to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.
However, she has vowed to continue reading cabinet papers during her time away.
Less than 24 hours into her new role as Labour leader, Ardern was asked twice about whether she had plans to have children which prompted an international outcry.
“I have no problem with you asking me that question because I have been very open about discussing that dilemma because I think probably lots of women face it,” Ardern told The Project.
After announcing her pregnancy, she told Radio New Zealand: “I am not the first woman to multitask. I am not the first woman to work and have a baby; there are many women who have done this before.”
Ardern is NZ Labour’s youngest ever leader and the country’s youngest PM since 1856.