New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a girl at Auckland City Hospital.

Ardern’s pregnancy has been international news since it was first announced on 19 January, shortly after she won office, with the Labour Party leader vowing to be “Prime Minister and a mum”.

“Welcome to our village wee one,” Ardern wrote on Instagram on Thursday, having uploaded a picture of her holding her newborn while her partner, TV presenter Clarke Gayford, put his arm around her.

The baby arrived at 4.45pm - shortly before 6am UK time - and weighed 3.1kgs, she said.

In a statement Ardern added: “I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you.”