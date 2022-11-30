Female PMs Somehow Keep Their Cool When Asked About The Real Reason Behind Their Meeting

Finland's PM and New Zealand's PM expertly handled a bizarre media question SBS Twitter

Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin expertly deflected a reporter who asked if the leaders were meeting “because you’re similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there” during a joint press conference.

New Zealand’s prime minister and her Finnish counterpart met in Auckland to discuss trade this week – but were questioned if their encounter came down to them both being young, female leaders.

A male journalist from a New Zealand radio network, Newstalk ZB, said: “A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there, when you got into politics and stuff, or if Kiwis can expect more details down the line?”

Ardern looked slightly perplexed and asked: ”I wonder if anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age.”

The former US president and his former New Zealand counterpart are just days apart in age, having both been born in 1961, while Marin is 37 and Ardern is 42.

Ardern continued: “We of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality.

“Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

She pointed out that Finland exports a lot of goods to New Zealand, and “there is huge potential between us”.

She also pointed out that individual nations it is “important to look for “opportunities to build on” their relationship.

“Little would be known about the depth of that relationship [between our countries], or the potential of it,” if the two of them didn’t work on it, she said, adding: “But it’s our job to further it, regardless of our gender.”

Marin then jumped in: “We are meeting because we are prime ministers, of course.”

She accepted that “we have a lot of things in common” but also “a lot of things we can do much more together”.

Marin is the first Finnish PM to visit New Zealand in an official capacity.

Aside from the global economic pressures and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the pair said they also discussed the protests in Iran led by women pushing back against their treatment from the Islamic Republic government.

Marin said: “I also worry about the situation in Iran right now... the brave women that are protesting against the laws and the security situation of women in Iran, we need to address these kind of issues together.”

Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter's question during a joint press conference with Finnish PM Sanna Marin. He asked the pair 'are you two meeting because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?'

Read more: https://t.co/eTtJEqJoFZ pic.twitter.com/UBEZs1kzvF — SBS News (@SBSNews) November 30, 2022

The two were widely praised on social media, with one journalist describing it as a “complete killshot”.

Complete killshot from Jacinda Ardern in the joint presser with Sanna Marin when asked if they were meeting because they were similar.

"I wonder if anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key that? ... because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender."

🪦🪦🪦 — Ben McKay (@benmackey) November 29, 2022

IMAGINE having TWO PM’s before you, to ask ANY question -from bilateral relations & foreign policy to climate action & nuclear nonproliferation etc- but instead,go with the journalistic equivalent of ‘are you gals going to braid each others hair & talk about boys’? #Ardern #Marin https://t.co/pQ8GScb7Wb — Tasneem Chopra OAM (@TasChop) November 30, 2022

The questioner, rightly, sounded embarrassed to be asking such an inane and sexist question.

Both Ardern and Marin used it as a blank slate to pivot to their key messages.

These two people are brilliant at politics & amazing leaders.

More leaders like this please. https://t.co/iFUhukj2xA — Ben Davison (ben_davison1@mastodon.online) (@Ben_Davison1) November 30, 2022

It’s not the first time the two have been united when scrutinised.

Four months ago, Marin made international headlines after footage of her partying made it online. The PM had to apologise, and underwent a drug test amid the heavy criticism, which was also criticised for being sexist.