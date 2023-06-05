Jack Dorsey's Wild Endorsement For President Has People Saying, WTF?

Jack Dorsey made a surprise endorsement for president on Sunday that had social media users scratching their heads.

The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter indicated he was all in with leading anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has previously likened the experience of anti-vaxxers to that of victims of the Holocaust.

Kennedy, a son of the late Senator Robert F Kennedy (Democrat, New York), launched a longshot bid against President Joe Biden for the Democratic 2024 nomination in April.

Dorsey first tweeted a video of Kennedy, who is married to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines, talking with Fox News personality Harris Faulkner. The clip was titled, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”

“He can and he will,” Dorsey commented.

When asked if he was “endorsing or just predicting,” Dorsey responded: “Both.”

Dorsey’s endorsement puzzled people on Twitter, who recalled his 2022 prediction that Elon Musk was “the singular solution I trust” to take over the platform.

Musk bought the social media company for $44 billion (£35.5 billion) in October. The value of the company has since plummeted almost two-thirds following erratic changes made by Musk, including the welcoming back of far-right figures onto the platform.

Dorsey himself last month said it “all went south” following the purchase, saying Musk wasn’t now wasn’t the correct person to lead the company.

Jack Dorsey, famously terrible opinion-haver about who who should run things. pic.twitter.com/wIhfABiCvn — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) June 4, 2023

Just when you thought no billionaire tech bro could possibly surpass Elon Musk's blithering idiocy, Jack Dorsey says "Hold my beer." — Bill Madden (he/him/él) 🇺🇦 (@maddenifico) June 4, 2023

I honestly didn’t realize the extent to which Jack Dorsey is actually insane. https://t.co/ppfJaNqUUQ — Anti-Coastal Elite Coastal Elite🌐🔰🈷🇺🇳🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@SipOfKoKo) June 5, 2023

As a species, will we ever evolve to a point where the default assumption is that ALL billionaires are trash? Jack Dorsey may hide it better than Elon Musk, but he’s no exception to the rule. https://t.co/7UZyoppP8O — LeftOfTheDial (@EricShapiro3) June 5, 2023

Jack Dorsey has proven he’s just another billionaire jacka$$ by endorsing anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy for president.



All they care about is not paying their fair share of taxes. #JackAssDorsey — Lynda Straffin 🇺🇦 (@lyndastraffin) June 4, 2023

May Jack Dorsey, Musk and Trump finally cleanse the American mind of the lie that the 1% are somehow genius men that God has ordained to rule over us. Hopefully most can see the sociopathy and mediocrity. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 4, 2023

as a huge fan of hallucinogens i just want to be very clear and state that jack dorsey does not represent our community. we universally condemn and disavow this behavior pic.twitter.com/m5RDnSroFW — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) June 5, 2023

You might think @elonmusk is bad for Twitter but the rot started with @jack who’s now backing a crazed anti-vaxxer for President https://t.co/0JxF2mJU1r — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 5, 2023