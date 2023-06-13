Jack Grealish's Celebrations After Manchester City's Big Football Win Have Been A Total Vibe

It’s fair to say Jack Grealish has certainly been enjoying himself since his club Manchester City won the treble over the weekend.
The football star has become an internet sensation with his antics after Man City captured the Champions League title on Saturday, which comes after their Premier League trophy and FA Cup wins.
Soon after the match in Istanbul, where they beat Inter Milan 1-0, the team jetted off to Ibiza for 12 hours of partying, before returning to the UK for Monday evening’s victory parade in Manchester.
As Jack and his teammates showed off their newly-acquired European Cup, he was seen downing champagne and vodka.
The sleep-deprived star said he’d had “the best day and night” already, and looked keen to keep the party going as he went shirtless during the parade, before donning a hi-vis vest.
He told the crowd in St Peter’s Square: “For the past 24 hours I’ve had the best day and night. To be fair I don’t think I’ve had any sleep.”
Clips of Jack and his teammates’ celebrations over the past 48 hours have gone viral online, as well as spawning many memes, which are all a total vibe...
However, Jack will have to get some sleep soon, as he will need to be on form for England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday.
Ahead of the match, he and Man City teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden are expected to report to England duty on Tuesday evening.
The rest of the England team are already in training, but the Man City players were granted extra time off following their Champions League win.