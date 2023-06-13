Jack Grealish's Celebrations After Manchester City's Big Football Win Have Been A Total Vibe

Jack Grealish during Manchester City's homecoming on Monday evening Getty Images

It’s fair to say Jack Grealish has certainly been enjoying himself since his club Manchester City won the treble over the weekend.

The football star has become an internet sensation with his antics after Man City captured the Champions League title on Saturday, which comes after their Premier League trophy and FA Cup wins.

Advertisement

Soon after the match in Istanbul, where they beat Inter Milan 1-0, the team jetted off to Ibiza for 12 hours of partying, before returning to the UK for Monday evening’s victory parade in Manchester.

As Jack and his teammates showed off their newly-acquired European Cup, he was seen downing champagne and vodka.

The sleep-deprived star said he’d had “the best day and night” already, and looked keen to keep the party going as he went shirtless during the parade, before donning a hi-vis vest.

He told the crowd in St Peter’s Square: “For the past 24 hours I’ve had the best day and night. To be fair I don’t think I’ve had any sleep.”

Advertisement

Clips of Jack and his teammates’ celebrations over the past 48 hours have gone viral online, as well as spawning many memes, which are all a total vibe...

When I grow up I want to be just like Jack Grealish in the last 48 hours pic.twitter.com/l3OkzUBrKl — Lewis J (@LewyJ9) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish is a god. The most proper Blue possible. Absolute fucking king pic.twitter.com/o4LRNZGDcF — COME ON CITY! (@MCFC_USA) June 13, 2023

Jack Grealish is the main character ✨ pic.twitter.com/1hYcRSdqRu — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish is having the time of his life 🍾 pic.twitter.com/0MF8662ZWc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2023

Advertisement

“Please, don’t go”. 😄



Jack Grealish begging Bernardo… while PSG insist to sign him this summer 👀



🎥 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/SY6Y3sfP7v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Erling Haaland really poured champagne on Jack Grealish during Man City's parade 😂👏



(via @JackGrealish) pic.twitter.com/DTocQs2ZDo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2023

"I don't think I've slept!" 🦺🎉



Doesn't look like Jack Grealish will be getting some 💤's anytime soon!pic.twitter.com/v9huU8mFB7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2023

🦃 “The turkey needs feeding!"



Jack Grealish stole the show at Man City's Treble parade on Monday evening🤣 pic.twitter.com/K837dDqyAX — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish partying in full kit at 6 AM 😂 pic.twitter.com/IAyQOhF4lC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2023

Advertisement

Jack Grealish had to be held up by Kyle Walker as he left their hotel in Ibiza on Monday morning, before being offered a wheelchair by staff at the airport.



📸 Splash, @SunSport pic.twitter.com/Sd2yM1Zk1d — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish is actually jokes. What is he doing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YSpXqHP1X7 — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) June 12, 2023

Just checking in on Jack Grealish 😅🍾 pic.twitter.com/gxKXz69GIS — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 12, 2023

jack grealish once sang: HAVE YOU EVER WON THE TREBLE HAVE YOU F*CK https://t.co/29xzGHfUUx pic.twitter.com/C0dJskyrXs — jess (@leroytsane) June 11, 2023

Advertisement

Grealish arriving at the City parade in the exact way you’d imagine. Fair play. pic.twitter.com/IOrhEAeY4j — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 12, 2023

However, Jack will have to get some sleep soon, as he will need to be on form for England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday.

Ahead of the match, he and Man City teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden are expected to report to England duty on Tuesday evening.

The rest of the England team are already in training, but the Man City players were granted extra time off following their Champions League win.