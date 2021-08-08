As the nation got swept up in football fever during the Euro 2020 tournament last month, one true legend emerged.
We are, of course, talking… about Jack Grealish’s hair.
You can imagine fans’ disappointment, then, when the announcement that Grealish was making the move to Manchester City was accompanied by new photos of him sporting a shorter do, without even giving us a chance to say goodbye to the style we’d grown to love.
Indeed, the world pretty much went into mourning last week, when it looked as though the England midfielder had ditched his signature curtains look.
Well, Saturday saw Grealish making his Man City debut, and he brought an old pal onto the pitch with him.
Yep, the hairband was back.
As he strode out to join his new teammates at Wembley, fans let out a collective sigh of relief as it became apparent his do was still intact.
Obviously we’re thrilled, but we do have some questions.
Were those supposedly new pics actually taken ages ago? Was his hair just slicked back within an inch of its life in his first Man City shots? Did the collective will of the nation cause his hair to grow miraculously overnight?
We don’t know – and, frankly, we don’t care, we’re just so happy the most iconic locks in football (sorry, Becks!) live on another day.
And to celebrate the occasion, here’s Grealish’s hair in full action:
Admittedly, Grealish’s first match with his new squad wasn’t exactly one for the history books (Manchester City did end up losing to Leicester 1 – 0), but clearly we weren’t the only ones too relieved about his hair reveal to pay that too much mind: