As the nation got swept up in football fever during the Euro 2020 tournament last month, one true legend emerged.

We are, of course, talking… about Jack Grealish’s hair.

You can imagine fans’ disappointment, then, when the announcement that Grealish was making the move to Manchester City was accompanied by new photos of him sporting a shorter do, without even giving us a chance to say goodbye to the style we’d grown to love.

Indeed, the world pretty much went into mourning last week, when it looked as though the England midfielder had ditched his signature curtains look.