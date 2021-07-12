England's Final Euro 2020 Game Is Officially The Third Most-Watched TV Event In UK History

England’s final Euro 2020 game was the most-watched TV event in more than 20 years, newly-released viewing figures have confirmed.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that an average of 17.8 million people tuned in to watch England play Italy the previous night live on BBC One, with an additional average of four million watching ITV’s coverage.

At its peak, the BBC pulled in as many as 25 million people during the live broadcast, with ITV’s peak figures standing at 5.8 million.

Metro has reported that these combined figures made the match the third most-watched broadcast of all time, beaten only by England’s World Cup victory in 1966 (which drew in 32.3 million) and the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 (on 32.1 million).