David Beckham threw it back to one of his most iconic hairstyles when he unveiled a new look on his Instagram page.

On Thursday night, the legendary footballer revealed he’d undergone another hair transformation, showing off his freshly-bleached do with his followers.

But he wasn’t the only member of the Beckham family to have broken out the peroxide, as he posed alongside teenage sons Romeo and Cruz, who were sporting matching bleached barnets.

“Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90s”, he joked in the post’s caption. “By the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it.”