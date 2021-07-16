David Beckham threw it back to one of his most iconic hairstyles when he unveiled a new look on his Instagram page.
On Thursday night, the legendary footballer revealed he’d undergone another hair transformation, showing off his freshly-bleached do with his followers.
But he wasn’t the only member of the Beckham family to have broken out the peroxide, as he posed alongside teenage sons Romeo and Cruz, who were sporting matching bleached barnets.
“Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90s”, he joked in the post’s caption. “By the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it.”
David’s hair got the seal of approval from his wife Victoria Beckham too.
She commented: “Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!”
“Looks so cool,” the couple’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham agreed.
David later posted a second snap on his Instagram story, sporting a pair of sunglasses from his own eyewear brand.
“How’s the barnet looking this morning boys?” he asked, tagging both Romeo and Cruz in the post.
Back in May, David teased his 18-year-old son Romeo when the youngster first showed off his blond buzzcut – pointing out he’d had the same style himself over a decade earlier.
“Nice hair… I wonder where [you] got that idea from?” he joked in the comments.
Throughout his many years in the spotlight, David has tried pretty much every hairstyle going, from long-flowing locks to a tidier crop, as well as his infamous mohican and buzzed styles.