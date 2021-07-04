David And Victoria Beckham Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary By Sharing Glorious Matchy-Matchy Throwback Pics

David Beckham has shown just what a perfect match him and wife Victoria are on their 22nd wedding anniversary.
The former footballer has shared a series of pics with Victoria and they all have one thing in common: matchy-matchy outfits.
Well, they’ve always had a bit of a thing for coordinating their wardrobe, but we still can’t get on board with those matching purple wedding outfits (sorry guys).
David shared the collection of throwback snaps on Instagram on Sunday, which he captioned: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”
The final pic sees the happy couple posing with their four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, nine, in their PJs - all matching, of course.
Victoria was also feeling nostalgic on her Instagram page, where she shared a video montage of her and David looking seriously loved-up throughout the years.
She captioned the montage, “I love you David” with a pink hearts emoji, and finished with “Happy Anniversary”.
David and Victoria first met in 1997 at a football match, and were engaged a year later. They tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin.