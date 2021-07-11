David And Victoria Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper's 10th Birthday With Adorable Throwbacks

David and Victoria Beckham have marked their youngest child Harper’s 10th birthday with some adorable throwbacks.
The former footballer shared a black-and-white photo of himself and his daughter when she was a toddler, while Victoria also shared a video of Harper tap dancing.
David wrote on Instagram: “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady, to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile.
“We love you so much big girl, please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven.”
Victoria wrote: “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out.
“Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything. We love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!! x”
Harper’s oldest brother Brookyln also shared a series of photos of his sister and wrote: “Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper.”
Harper is the youngest child of the Beckhams, who recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.
They are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 16.