David Beckham Shows Off His Moves With Daughter Harper In Sweetest Father's Day Video

Victoria Beckham made hearts melt with a video she posted of husband David and daughter Harper in honour of Father’s Day on Sunday.
The football legend showed off his moves with the couple’s youngest child in the adorable clip.
David and Harper could be seen dancing next to a bonfire to Justin Bieber’s song Peaches during a recent nighttime trip to the beach.
“The best daddy,” Victoria captioned the video on her Instagram Story, adding: “Harper loves her daddy so much!!! So sweet.
“And check out his moves!!”
Posh also posted a picture of David with their four children – Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16 and Harper, nine – on her main Instagram page, writing: ”@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much. Kisses and Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there!! xx”
The three boys also posted their own tributes to their dad on their own pages...
It’s not the first time David has been making the Beckham family followers swoon in the last few days.
Last week, he gifted us a video of him training the new family puppy Fig with no shirt on.