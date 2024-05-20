We Literally Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Jack Grealish Struggling With A Confetti Cannon

Jack Grealish celebrating Manchester City's victory on Sunday Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA via Getty Images

Another day, another reason to absolutely love Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City winger and his teammates had major cause for celebration on Sunday, after beating West Ham at the Ethihad Stadium to win the Premier League, setting a new record in the process.

Despite not actually making it onto the pitch, Jack wasted zero time in joining the celebrations, as this montage from Optus Sport reveals:

However, there’s one clip in particular that we’ve not been able to stop watching since Sunday night.

To mark his team’s win, Jack was handed a confetti cannon on the pitch and… well… let’s just say he didn’t exactly get to grips with it easily:

Clearly we’re not the only ones who can’t stop replaying and replaying the scene, as it’s racked up more than a million views on X in less than a day.

“Never change,” Man City’s official social media accounts captioned their video of the moment, and we’re kind of inclined to agree with them.

Fortunately for Jack, he’s not the only high-profile star to struggle with a troublesome confetti cannon in recent history.

Earlier this month, former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy decided to set her fear of “loud noises” aside and commemorate her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died’s 80th week on the New York Times’ best-seller list with a celebratory TikTok.

Much like Jack, Jennette didn’t have the easiest time setting off her confetti cannon, and when she did manage it, her ear-piercing scream wound up becoming its own meme.

@jennettemccurdy thank you for making igmmd a nyt bestseller for 80 weeks. and still the #1 audiobook 🙏 i’m celebrating ♬ original sound - Jennette McCurdy

“Oh boy, my heart’s pounding so fast right now,” the former child star said said as confetti fell around her. “My heart is racing. I can hardly breathe. Oh my god.