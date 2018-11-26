Jack Whitehall Returns As Brit Awards Host As 2019 Date Is Revealed

The comedian will once again take the helm of the biggest night in the British music calendar, which will take place on Wednesday 20 February 2019 , it has been confirmed.

Jack Whitehall is to return as the host of the Brit Awards for the second year running.

As has been the case with the last few years, the show will be broadcast live on ITV.

Jack announced the news in a video posted on the official Brits Twitter account, saying: “I’m Jack Whitehall and I’m delighted to announce that I’ve been asked back to host the BRITs in 2019.

“It’s happening on February 20, we’re back at The O2, it’s live on ITV. Let’s see who I can upset this year.”

BRITs Chairman Jason Iley added: “Jack was one of the best BRITs hosts the show has seen for many years – I’m delighted he has decided to do it again next year. He was so funny and very engaging, I can’t wait to see what he will bring to the show in 2019.”