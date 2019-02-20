Jack Whitehall won over pretty much everyone during his debut as host of the Brit Awards last year, so it was of little surprise that bosses invited him back again.
What we were not expecting, though, was for him to top his previous efforts with an even better collection of pointed gags and quips, most of which were directed at the famous types in the audience.
Here’s just some of our favourites from his second hosting stint...
Taking the piss out of Fyre Festival in the opening montage:
Introducing the night’s opening act:
Actor, singer, entertainer – it’s Australia’s answer to Bradley Walsh, Hugh Jackman.”
Welcoming George Ezra to the stage:
If you like your coffee decaf and Nando’s Lemon and Lime, it’s the Prius of pop, George Ezra.”
Trailing Little Mix’s upcoming performance:
Their old boss Simon Cowell will be asking his surgeon to put a brave face on him if they win tonight.”
Introducing HER and Nile Rogers to the stage to present an award:
She’s joined by an artist who has so many awards that if he wins a Brit later, it will be lucky to act as a doorstop to his Grammy room.”
Joking about Westlife’s recent reunion:
Suddenly a hard Irish border doesn’t seem so bad.”
Chatting to Bros referencing their infamous documentary:
How does it feel to be H O M E at the B R I T S?”
During his introduction of Little Mix:
Girlbands tend to crash and burn quicker than Prince Phillip on a country drive.”
Remembering his encounter with Clara Amfo and Alice Levine last year:
Here to present the next award are two people who interviewed me on last year’s Backstage show slurring my words like Wayne Rooney in an airport.”
Reacting to Drake winning Best International Male:
Drake never turns up. Give it to Shawn Mendes – he bunked off school for this!”
Reacting to Ed Sheeran’s Global Success win:
Give that man a knighthood – preferably Philip Green’s.”
Introducing Bros to present Best British Video:
Two people who... fell harder than Gemma Collins on ice, and disappeared quicker than a winner on The Voice.”
Joking about getting rid of the Baby Shark dancers:
Take 'em away boys. Stick 'em with Niall Horan."
Introducing Winnie Harlow and Liam Payne to the stage:
Here's a supermodel and supermodel Naomi Campnbell's current squeeze. His surname's Payne which is what he'll be in a world of if he crosses her."
Talking to Little Mix about their feud with Piers Morgan:
Voluptuous breasts and four chins, it must have been like looking in the mirror for him."