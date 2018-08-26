Four people have been killed and at least 10 wounded in a mass shooting at a computer game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place during a regional qualifier for the Madden 19 online game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside a Chicago Pizza restaurant, according to the venue’s website. It was live-streaming the tournament when several shots rang out, according to video of the stream shared on social media. In the video, players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off. One Twitter user, Drini Gjoka, said he was in the tournament and was shot in the thumb.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Police are still searching the area and warned anyone hiding to stay put.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The former Mayor of Miami, Philip Levine, said he was “horrified and furious” adding: “Twitter does not allow me to voice my feelings fully on this tragedy.”

Twitter doesn’t allow me to voice my feelings fully on this tragedy.



I am horrified and I am furious. The shootings are too many to count—in our schools, neighborhoods and nightclubs.



Too many lives are destroyed, while leaders take no action. It's time for new leaders. https://t.co/eCfctph6I6 — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) August 26, 2018