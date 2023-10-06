Jacob Elordi’s Elvis Portrayal In New Priscilla Trailer Has Got People All Shook Up

The Jacob Elordi era is upon us, and many people on social media are totally here for it ― even if not everyone agrees.
It all started on Tuesday when film production company A24 released the trailer for Priscilla, which is based on the life of Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her troubled marriage to Elvis.
The pair’s controversial relationship has faced heavy scrutiny in recent years given that Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 and he was 24. The singer later tied the knot with a 21-year-old Priscilla in 1967, when he was 32. The two eventually divorced in 1973.
More than a dozen movies about Elvis have been released over the years, but what caught people’s eye on social media was the fact that the movie comes out just a year after Austin Butler took on the role of the multiplatinum artist in 2022’s Elvis.
While Austin’s performance in Baz Luhrmann’s biographical music drama earned him an Oscar nod, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) seem prepared to erase all on-screen memories of the actor simply based on snippets of Jacon’s performance in the Priscilla teaser.
People have been quick to praise the Euphoria alum’s spot-on Southern drawl and overall demeanour as the Memphis legend, and comparisons to Austin’s performance came in thick and fast:
Some noted that Jacob appears to have a knack for playing troubled characters.
If you’ve ever tuned into Euphoria, you know exactly the dark depths that his character Nate Jacobs reached while dealing with his obsession for control and violent tendencies.
Others rushed to Austin’s defence, slamming the notion that Jacob could outdo his Oscar-nominated performance.
One X user pointed out that 2022’s Elvis and 2023’s Priscilla can’t really be compared, since both films have different focal points.
While Elvis chronicled the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll under the management of the audacious Colonel Tom Parker, Priscilla focuses on the woman he married.
Directed by Sofia Coppola, this new film is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which gives personal accounts of her relationship with Elvis.
Watch the trailer for yourself below: