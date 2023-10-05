Anne Hathaway Names 1 Actor She Hopes To Work With Again: ‘I Wish’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anne Hathaway would love to team up with Meryl Streep again because, as Miranda Priestly would say: No one can do what Meryl does.

When asked if she would take the opportunity to work with her former co-star of The Devil Wears Prada, Annie told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that she would “love” to.

Advertisement

“I wish, I wish, I wish,” she said. “She’s very busy.”

Anne memorably played Andy Sachs, the aspiring journalist-turned-personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep at an Oscars after-party in 2009 via Associated Press

The award-winning film has undoubtedly become a 2000s cult classic, and has even spurred several fan theories over the years.

Despite Miranda Priestly’s obvious icy and cruel behaviour throughout the film, many fans have insisted that Andy’s boyfriend Nate, played by Adrian Grenier, was, in fact, the real villain in the movie.

Advertisement

Adrian has also chimed in on the online theory that his character in the film was unsupportive of Andy as she worked to advance her career.

During a reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, the actor said that he had since reflected on Nate’s flaws in the film and found that he was “very selfish and self-involved”.

But Anne actually thinks everyone should give her character’s boyfriend a break.

She told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year that Nate and Andy were written to be young in the film and that Nate shouldn’t be defined by his worst moments in his 20s.