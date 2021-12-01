Jacob Rees-Mogg Shocks Everyone By Actually Wearing A Mask During PMQs

Jacob Rees-Mogg (left) with a mask BBC Parliament

Jacob Rees-Mogg was seen wearing a face mask in the Commons on Wednesday during prime minister’s questions.

The blue and white mask is thought to be in the Old Etonian colours, in a reference to his previous school, Eton College.

The Commons leader has been one of the most defiant MPs when it comes to concealing his nose and mouth to prevent the spread of Covid inside parliament.

He has previously claimed that masks are not compulsory in the work place, and that he shouldn’t have to wear one because he has taken lateral flow tests before going into the Commons.

He once told shadow commons leader Thangam Debbonarie: “I am negative and therefore I am not going to be spewing Covid around this chamber because I have taken a negative lateral flow test.”

Before that, Rees-Mogg caused an uproar by saying he did not need to wear a mask around his Conservative colleagues because they all worked together and met regularly.

He suggested this would prevent them spreading the virus to one another as it proves they have a “more convivial fraternal spirit” – a point which was widely mocked by the opposition.

SNP commons leader Pete Whishart said: “It’s so convivial that several of [the Tory MPs] are now off having caught Covid along with the leader of the opposition and the chief whip of the SNP. Tory MPs are not immune.”

At the time, it was obligatory for staff and visitors to wear face masks but not MPs.

Rees-Mogg’s changed approach follows new rules from the government for people to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

While there are currently no rules about covering your face in the workplace, No.10 has been criticised for not practising what it preaches when it comes to face masks in recent months.