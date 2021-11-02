JEFF J MITCHELL via Getty Images United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres, Boris Johnson and David Attenborough listen to a speaker during the opening ceremony of Cop26.

Boris Johnson has responded to criticism for not wearing a mask when sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough at the Cop26 climate summit.

On Monday, photographs emerged of the PM appearing to be asleep (a claim denied by Downing Street) while neighbouring a masked-up Sir David on the first day of the crunch event.

The environmentalist is widely considered one of the country’s leading voices on tackling climate change.

In his first interview since the pictures caused a stir on social media, Christiane Amanpour of US broadcaster CNN questioned the premier on why he wasn’t wearing a mask while close to a “national treasure”.

“Do you want to answer what’s going on around social media?,” she said.

Johnson replied: “I’ve been wearing a mask in confined spaces with people that I don’t normally meet and I think it’s up to people to make a judgment on whether they’re at a reasonable distance from someone and whether they’re with someone they don’t normally meet.

“That’s the approach we take.”