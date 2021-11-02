Why That Photo Of Boris Johnson Without A Mask Next To David Attenborough Isn't The Whole Picture

Twitter @doctor_oxford Boris Johnson was seen sleeping without a mask next to Sir David Attenborough

Boris Johnson horrified people when photos emerged on Monday of the prime minister not wearing a face mask while sat next to Sir David Attenborough – but there’s actually more to this image than meets the eye.

Johnson has stirred up controversy by not wearing a face covering in various crowded settings in recent months, including in the Commons and in small rooms with his ministers. He has repeatedly refused to make masks mandatory as well, despite climbing Covid figures.

Fury towards the prime minister then seemed to peak when photographs emerged of him asleep while sat next to a masked-up Attenborough on the first day of the UN’s climate summit, COP26.

The 95-year-old environmentalist is widely considered a national treasure and one of the country’s leading voices when it comes to tackling climate change.

It was definitely not a good look for the PM

Palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke tweeted: “When you’re sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough and you *still* can’t be arsed to wear a mask. Or even stay awake.”

Labour MP David Lammy also wrote: “Time to wake up Boris Johnson the world is burning.”