House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson speaks in the chamber of the House of Commons on Monday.

Sajid Javid has urged the public to wear face masks in enclosed spaces to combat spiking Covid cases – just as he was challenged about whether Tory MPs are leading by example by avoiding coverings in the “packed” parliament. In his first ever Downing Street press conference, the health secretary repeated his warning that infections could reach 100,000 a day as the country enters a challenging winter period. He stressed that, aside from vaccinations, people can take other – now voluntary – measures such as meeting outdoors where possible, ensuring good ventilation, wearing masks in crowded spaces and taking lateral flow tests. He said: “With winter soon upon us, these little steps make a big difference. And they’re more important now than they have ever been.”

Sajid Javid says people in enclosed spaces should "wear a face mask" and "think about those around them."



Meanwhile, on the Conservative benches. pic.twitter.com/T3ofYPPBF6 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 20, 2021

the health secretary wants you to wear masks in crowded indoors settings pic.twitter.com/fQuDI2SiR3 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 20, 2021

But he was questioned about none of the MPs on the “completely packed” Tory benches wearing coverings in the Commons on Wednesday. Javid admitted it was “a very fair point” and politicians had a “role to play in setting an example”. The law mandating face coverings was scrapped in July 19, under plans that lifted almost all Covid rules in England.

"Today, the benches were completely packed, nobody on the Conservative side was wearing a mask"



Journalist Sebastian Payne points out difference between MPs' actions and what they are telling the public



"That is a very fair point," says Sajid Javidhttps://t.co/9zSkhW3LeDpic.twitter.com/yV7Esrjbuk — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 20, 2021