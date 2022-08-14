Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Boris Johnson Won't Make No.10 Comeback

Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson in 2018. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed claims that Boris Johnson will stage a Winston Churchill style comeback.

The brexiteer, who is one of Johnson’s staunchest supporters, said it was not “realistic” to think Johnson could make a return to No.10.

Rees-Mogg said that “life just isn’t like that” and that no-one had come back having lost the party leadership since Gladstone.

Johnson was forced to resign last month but hinted he might attempt a comeback by suggesting “mission largely accomplished - for now” during his last appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

'To get what I want to happen in Government, people with my way of thinking needed to reunite around a single candidate...that candidate was Liz Truss.'



Jacob Rees-Mogg tells GB News why he didn't put himself forward for the leadership election. pic.twitter.com/LWestdJ1h3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 13, 2022

Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities, told GB News: “Nobody’s come back having lost the leadership of the party since Gladstone.

“And I just don’t think in modern politics the chance of coming back is realistic.

“Lots of people think they’re going to be called back by a grateful nation which is why Harold MacMillan waited 20 years before accepting his peerage...life just isn’t like that.”

Asked if he thought Johnson would stay on as an MP, Rees-Mogg said he did not know and it was “difficult decision” to make.

However, The Sunday Mirror reported that Johnson and his allies are plotting a return to No.10 before the next election if Liz Truss “implodes” as prime minister.

A well-placed Westminster insider told the paper Johnson is determined to make a comeback.