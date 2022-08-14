Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says Boris Johnson Won't Make No.10 Comeback

It has been claimed that Johnson and his allies are plotting a return to Downing Street if Liz Truss “implodes” as prime minister.
Sophia Sleigh

Deputy Political Editor of HuffPost UK.

Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson in 2018.
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed claims that Boris Johnson will stage a Winston Churchill style comeback.

The brexiteer, who is one of Johnson’s staunchest supporters, said it was not “realistic” to think Johnson could make a return to No.10.

Rees-Mogg said that “life just isn’t like that” and that no-one had come back having lost the party leadership since Gladstone.

Johnson was forced to resign last month but hinted he might attempt a comeback by suggesting “mission largely accomplished - for now” during his last appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities, told GB News: “Nobody’s come back having lost the leadership of the party since Gladstone.

“And I just don’t think in modern politics the chance of coming back is realistic.

“Lots of people think they’re going to be called back by a grateful nation which is why Harold MacMillan waited 20 years before accepting his peerage...life just isn’t like that.”

Asked if he thought Johnson would stay on as an MP, Rees-Mogg said he did not know and it was “difficult decision” to make.

However, The Sunday Mirror reported that Johnson and his allies are plotting a return to No.10 before the next election if Liz Truss “implodes” as prime minister.

A well-placed Westminster insider told the paper Johnson is determined to make a comeback.

“It sounds far-fetched but I wouldn’t put it past him. He feels hard done by and thinks he still had a lot to do,” one source said.

