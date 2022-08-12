Liz Truss Faces Backlash Over Claim 'Woke Civil Service Strays Into Antisemitism'

Liz Truss. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Liz Truss was today facing a backlash after she claimed that “woke” civil service culture “strays into antisemitism”.

The frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson issued a press release vowing to protect Jews from “creeping antisemitism and wokeism”.

However, one part of the announcement in which she launched an attack on civil servants, sparked criticism online.

Team Truss wrote: “She will change woke civil service culture that strays into antisemitism.”

Times journalist Hugo Rifkind commented: “This is baffling, but also grim. Equating Jews with rightwing reactionary politics is what leftwing antisemites do. Am pretty colossally unkeen on Tories doing it, too.”

Sam Freedman, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, said: “I worked in the civil service for three years and have worked with numerous officials on various things since then and have never once experienced any anti-semitism. Bizarre comment.”

Journalist Etan Smallman tweeted: “Antisemitism is far too serious for anyone to be using it in the same sentence as ‘civil service wokeism’. Let alone our prospective prime minister.”

Dr Ruvi Ziegler, associate professor in international refugee law at the University of Reading, commented: “WTAF is ‘woke civil service culture’? Who comes up with this nonsense, and how on earth is this related to British Jews?”

Another Twitter user commented: “Attacking the civil service (who cannot respond in the media) is weak, pathetic and unbefitting someone seeking the highest office in the land.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Truss’s team asking for evidence of an antisemitism problem in the civil service.

Her team referred us to an interview Truss gave to the Jewish Chronicle in which she pledged action to change civil service “woke” culture, including within the foreign office.

When discussing how she was committed to eradicating antisemitism in various bodies, she revealed she had to “overrule” foreign office officials who did not share her views.

I was a Jew in the public sector for four years and engaged with the Civil Service on a daily basis.



I never once encountered anti-semitism. It was an exceptionally multicultural and tolerant environment.



In the press release, apparently commenting on “civil service wokeism”, Truss said: “Every organisation has its culture, but it’s not fixed, it can be changed.

“That’s what ministerial leadership is about: it’s about making sure that the policies we represent, the values we stand for, are reflected in what we do. I’ve been very clear with our officials about the positions we take on Israel, and that will continue if I become prime minister.”

Truss also announced she would review whether schools are doing enough to educate about antisemitism, rid university campuses of antisemitism and work to secure a free trade agreement between the UK and Israel.

A Truss campaign source also appeared to link Labour’s antisemitism problem when Jeremy Corbyn was leader with Keir Starmer.

The source said: “The Labour Party under Sir Keir Starmer and his colleague Jeremy Corbyn has been a talking shop for antisemitism and antizionism.

“This has increased anxieties within the Jewish community.”