Jacob Rees-Mogg Claims He'd Learn Nothing From Visiting Northern Ireland Border

When did @Jacob_Rees_Mogg last visit the Irish border? “Not recently.... I don't think my visiting the border is really going to give me a fundamental insight into the border beyond what one can get from studying it" @MarkCarruthers7 #Brexit @bbctheview pic.twitter.com/OhHeNHUQZ8

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he does not need to visit the Northern Ireland border to understand the possible impact of a hard Brexit.

The Tory MP has admitted he has “not recently” visited Northern Ireland, and said he believes going to the border would not offer “any greater insight” on the Brexit threat than “studying” or talking to fellow MPs.

Seamas O’Reilly, a 32-year-old whose family home litterally straddles the border between Derry and Donegal told HuffPost that Rees Mogg’s comments were “utterly cynical”, while political opponents said the MP “had no understanding of the complicated issues”.

Thousands of commuters, schoolchildren and families cross the border each day, and fears are mounting that the return of a hard border could upend the peace process.

But the increasingly influential Rees-Mogg, who heads the European Research Group of Conservative MPs who support a hard Brexit, appeared to suggest during a BBC interview that a visit to the area would be pointless.

He said: “There was a visit of the Exiting the EU committee but I don’t think that my going to the border would give me any greater insight than speaking to people.”

He added he had spoken Northern Irish MPs in the House of Commons – the vast majority of which belong to the DUP, the party which entered into a deal with the Tories to prop up the government when Theresa May lost her overall majority last year.

His comments come as cabinet ministers remain at loggerheads over the crucial debate over what customs arrangement the UK will have with the EU after 29 March 2019.

Invited again by the BBC reporter to visit the border to understand people’s concerns, Rees-Mogg replied: “I don’t think my visiting the border is really going to give me a fundamental insight into the border beyond what one can get from studying it.”

O’Reilly said he believed the Tory politician is “a threat to our economic security and my family’s security”, and said he was cultivating “a stupid person’s idea of a clever person” to aim for the Tory party leadership.