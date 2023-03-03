Jacob Rees-Mogg's Own Words About Sue Gray Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News during his new show Jacob Rees-Mogg's State of The Nation Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

The current backbencher and GB News host tweeted in response to Gray’s new role: “So much for an impartial civil service, the Gray report now looks like a left wing stitch up against a Tory prime minister.”

Gray became a household name as the senior civil servant in charge of the government-backed, internal investigation, into partygate last year.

As a cabinet minister under Boris Johnson, Rees-Mogg had often fielded questions about the report, and repeatedly claimed Gray’s findings would be independent.

However, the-then prime minister had actually ordered Gray to carry out the report in the first place, and was set to receive the report before it was made available to the public.

Despite this, as Twitter users are pointing out, Rees-Mogg repeatedly pointed out to journalists: “Sue Gray is independent and is preparing the report in her own time without coming under pressure from the government.”

It’s worth remembering that Johnson (along with current PM Rishi Sunak) was fined £50 for his part in partygate in April, apologised, and was then able to keep his job.

He was not forced out of office until July over his decision to appoint Chris Pincher as his own deputy chief whip.

Rees-Mogg was not the only Johnson loyalist to try to smear the Gray report in the wake of the news either.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: “Sue Gray moves to Starmer’s office not surprising.

“Whilst writing report, she used QC who tweeted out pro Labour anti-gov tweets whilst Alistair Campbell [Tony Blair’s former spin doctor] heaped praise upon her.

“Her comms assistant briefed against Johnson from day 1. The Gray report was a stitch up of PM and CSs.”

A former Tory cabinet minister also pointed out to HuffPost UK on Thursday night: “The conspiracy theorists like Jacob Rees-Mogg will see this as evidence that Boris was framed, but that is obviously nonsense.