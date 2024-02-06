Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Lewis Goodall at the Popular Conservatism event on Tuesday The News Agents/X

Jacob Rees-Mogg had an excruciating run-in with a journalist over his policies at the launch of a new Tory group on Tuesday.

Lewis Goodall, a co-host of the News Agents, put it to Rees-Mogg that it was “pathetic” for senior members of a party which has been in government for 14 years to “rail against the system”.

Rees-Mogg said this was “fundamentally wrong” and claimed the system could not be changed until after the UK had left the EU.

Challenging Rees-Mogg, Goodall pointed out: “If there’s wokeism in schools, your government could remove it at a stroke?”

Rees-Mogg replied saying legislation and guidelines would be needed first.

Goodall then pointed out that the backbencher “railed against the ‘Davos Man’”, in reference to the annual business conference in Switzerland typically populated with billionaires.

The journalist asked: “How much money did you make in the City?”

Rees Mogg worked as a fund manager for Lloyd George Emerging Markets Fund between 2003 and 2007.

“That’s such a childish question,” Rees-Mogg replied. “I’ve never had anything to do with Davos and I know that you’ve become a very left-wing broadcaster, and asking me lefty questions doesn’t really get us anywhere.”

As Goodall explained he was just probing Rees-Mogg’s policies, he moved his hand in a gesture.

The Tory backbencher quickly cut in, and told Goodall: “Keep your hands to yourself.”

As they continued to debate the Tory’s policies, Rees-Mogg accused the journalist of not listening very carefully to his speech – and the two started to speak over each other.

Rees Mogg said: “You seem to be representing the left wing. Are you doing your bit of due impartiality that Ofcom requires you or are you here as a left-wing broadcaster?”

Goodall then sarcastically quipped the channel Rees-Mogg broadcasts on, GB News, “is, of course, completely impartial”.

Before the journalist reached his last question, Rees-Mogg also accused Goodall of “waffling” – while the reporter said he thought the politician wanted to go on the “attack” rather than talking about the issues in his questions.

