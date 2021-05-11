Jaffa Jonuts Are Here, But Are They Cakes Or Doughnuts?

Jaffa Cake Biscuit, cake, or a doughnut?

Is a Jaffa Cake a biscuit or a cake? It’s a conundrum we’re not sure will ever get solved (it’s a biscuit cake, okay?!). And now there’s a new one to ponder: is a Jaffa Jonut a doughnut or a cake? Let us explain.

McVitie’s has unveiled its new Jaffa Jonuts – basically a big ol’ Jaffa Cake with a hole in it. They feature layers of dark chocolate, sponge and the famous tangy orange flavoured filling, now in a doughnut-shaped ring.

No, this isn’t a joke. You’ll actually be able to buy the jonuts yourself – either as an individually wrapped ring or in a box of four – in Tesco from May 16.

Jaffa Cake Jaffa jonnuts can come individually wrapped

Emma Stowers, brand director for McVitie’s, said: “We love hearing Jaffanatics debate about our Jaffa Cakes, and the launch of our Jaffa Jonuts is sure to spark further conversation!

“We’re excited to offer a new twist to our fans, as the fusion between Jaffa Cakes and doughnuts brings an exciting and original taste experience to those who love a treat.