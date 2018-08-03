PA Wire/PA Images Court artist sketch of Safaa Boular appearing at the Old Bailey

The youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years.

Safaa Boular, 18, hid her Islamic State-inspired plans in coded conversations about preparations for a Mad Hatter’s tea party. She is the final member of Britain’s first all-woman terror cell to be sentenced at the Old Bailey

Boular was sitting her GCSEs when she was seduced online by Isis fighter Naweed Hussain, who was originally from Coventry.

Their plans were uncovered by online MI5 role-players and the Boular family home in Vauxhall, south London, was bugged.

Boular’s resolve was strengthened when she learned Hussain had been killed in a drone strike in early April last year.

After she was stopped from joining the 32-year-old in Syria, she discussed a grenade and gun attack on the British Museum instead.

While in custody for trying to travel to the war zone, she passed the baton to her older sister, Rizlaine.