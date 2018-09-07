The leading candidate in Brazil’s presidential election is in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed at a campaign rally on Thursday, doctors said.

Far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, a controversial figure who has enraged many Brazilians with divisive comments, could take two months to fully recover and will spend at least a week in the hospital, said Dr Luiz Henrique Borsato, who operated on him.

“His internal wounds were grave and put the patient’s life at risk,” Borsato said, adding that a serious challenge now would be preventing an infection that could be caused by the perforation of Bolsonaro’s intestines.

Police, who were escorting the congressman at the time, were said to have caught the suspect, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, in the act.

The 40-year-old, local police in Juiz de Fora confirmed to Reuters, is currently in custody and is believed to be mentally unstable.

A police video taken at a precinct and aired by TV Globo showed Oliveira telling officers that he had been ordered by God to carry out the attack.

“We do not know if it was politically motivated,” said Corporal Vitor Albuquerque, a spokesman for the local police.

Oliveira was affiliated with the leftwing Socialism and Liberty Party from 2007 to 2014, the party said in a written statement, in which it repudiated the violence.