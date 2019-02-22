James Arthur has hit back at claims he and Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson were “all over each other” at this year’s Brit Awards.
Tabloid reports had previously hinted at a romance between the pair after they partied together following the ceremony on Wednesday night.
An apparent “on-looker” told The Sun they were getting close, with James “kissing her cheeks and forehead”.
However, James has now responded to the story on Twitter, calling it a “sad state of affairs”.
He wrote: “Firstly, we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as fuck in a club. Have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music? You gotta be tactile.
“Sad state of affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved.”
James then slammed the person who had covertly pictured them at the bash, adding: “What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party. Scruffy that.”
Earlier in the evening, Jesy arrived on the Brit Awards red carpet with a friend, after all of her other bandmates brought along their boyfriends.
She recently enjoyed a series of dates with Love Island’s Chris Hughes, and they were pictured snogging in a kebab shop.
The kiss was even referenced by Brits host Jack Whitehall during a chat with Little Mix, as he joked: “You girls have a wonderful time at the after party, night clubs, kebab shops or wherever you naughty Little Mixes get up to mischief.”
Jesy split from split from her ex-boyfriend Harry James in November after 16 months together. Prior to that, she dated TOWIE star Chris Clark.
James has previously been romantically linked to stars including Rita Ora and Caroline Flack.