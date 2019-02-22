James Arthur has hit back at claims he and Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson were “all over each other” at this year’s Brit Awards. Tabloid reports had previously hinted at a romance between the pair after they partied together following the ceremony on Wednesday night. An apparent “on-looker” told The Sun they were getting close, with James “kissing her cheeks and forehead”.

SOPA Images via Getty Images James Arthur

However, James has now responded to the story on Twitter, calling it a “sad state of affairs”. He wrote: “Firstly, we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as fuck in a club. Have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music? You gotta be tactile. “Sad state of affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

James then slammed the person who had covertly pictured them at the bash, adding: “What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party. Scruffy that.”

Firstly we were not kissing we were talking closely because it was loud as fuck in a club, have you ever tried having a conversation when theres loud music, you gotta be tactile. sad state of a affairs when a guy and a girl can’t sit and chat without being romantically involved. https://t.co/JEDf5nEZ0O — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) February 21, 2019

What kind of a person sneaks pics of people sitting and chatting at a party. Scruffy that. — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) February 21, 2019