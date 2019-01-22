The mother of James Bulger has said she is “angry and upset” that ‘Detainment’, the short film about her son’s murder, has been nominated for an Oscar. ‘Detainment’, one of the five shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short category, is based on the real transcripts of interviews with James’ killers, Robert Thompson and Jon Venables. Written and directed by Vincent Lambe, it dramatises those interviews with actors playing James and the boys who abducted and murdered him in the early 1990s.

PA Archive/PA Images Denise Fergus

The short film was praised by critics last year﻿ but Denise has vocally disapproved of it, and following its recognition at the Oscars, she’s reiterated her statement that it was made without the approval of her family. “I cannot express how disgusted and upset I am at this so called film that has been made and now nominated for an Oscar,” she tweeted. “It’s one thing making a film like this without contacting or getting permission from James family but another to have a child re-enact the final hours of James’s life before he was brutally murdered and making myself and my family have to relive this all over again!

This is all I want to say at present. pic.twitter.com/GbyshtVoa9 — Denise Fergus (@Denise_fergus) January 22, 2019