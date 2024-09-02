James Corden via Associated Press

Filming on the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey is officially underway.

Over the weekend, the show’s co-creator and star Ruth Jones was spotted in Barry, which helped drum up plenty of excitement for the upcoming Christmas special.

And on Monday morning, James Corden posted a new picture from the set on Instagram.

“Day 1. Here we go,” he wrote, alongside a photo of his character Smithy’s iconic van, which boasts the message: “If your husband won’t do it, I will.”

Speculation about whether Gavin & Stacey would ever return to our screens has been rife ever since the festive special aired in 2019, which ended on the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy.

Back in May, James and Ruth confirmed long-held rumours that a Christmas Day special would air in 2024, which would also serve as the last ever instalment of the Bafta-winning comedy.

James revealed back in July that the script wasn’t actually complete yet, with the BBC’s head of comedy revealing the lengths the former Late, Late Show host was going to in order to keep the episode under wraps.

Little is known about exactly what James and Ruth have in mind for fans in the last episode of Gavin & Stacey, but the Cats star has teased he could be breaking his own rules by including one detail he always vowed would never be part of the show.