James Corden Shares Concerning Update About The Gavin & Stacey Finale

Gavin & Stacey star James Corden has teased that the upcoming finale will pack an emotional punch, as well as bringing the laughs.

James and his co-writer Ruth Jones recently revealed they’d penned one last episode the award-winning sitcom, which is due to air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Filming on the special wrapped earlier this month, with James raising eyebrows when he appeared to suggest the episode would include a funeral.

At the Global Gift Gala on Monday night, Hello! reported that James told attendees he’d been editing the finale episode all day, and that certain scenes had been “hard to watch”.

“But was there a funeral? Maybe yes, maybe no,” he teased.

According to Hello!, James hinted there may even be more than one funeral in the episode.

Three weeks ago, cast member Alison Steadman admitted that she and her co-stars had been “dreading” their final day on set.

“I think 90% of us were in tears. Some people braved it, because it’s been so fantastic,” she shared, adding: “We’ll just miss not filming it any more, it was fabulous.”

Fans have been waiting for another Gavin & Stacey special with baited breath, ever since the Christmas episode in 2019 ended on the mother of all cliffhangers, when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy in the street.

Plot details about what to expect from the finale are still being kept under wraps, although certain members of the cast were also spotted filming in what looked like wedding suits last month.