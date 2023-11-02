Here's Who'll Be Taking Over James Corden's Former Talk Show Slot

James Corden on the set of The Late, Late Show CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

When James Corden stepped down as the host of his aptly-named US chat show The Late, Late Show earlier this year, the first question on the lips of many viewers was who would be taking over his slot.

Enter: comedian Taylor Tomlinson, who has confirmed she’ll be occupying the spot on the schedule once occupied by the former Gavin & Stacey star.

Taylor – who has previously fronted two Netflix specials in 2020 and 2022 – will present a new show, After Midnight, in the same slot that James used to (that’s 12:37am ET/PT, for those wondering).

Produced by talk show great Stephen Colbert, the announcement was made during an episode of the comedian’s own show, The Late Show.

In the clip, Stephen plucks Taylor out of the audience, seemingly at random – oh, the magic of television – and brings her onto the couch.

Taylor begins by introducing herself to the audience and saying: “I’ve never had a real job… I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job.”

She then went on to field any objections to her appointment as host, saying: “I’m 29 so if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry. I barely know myself.”

With her 30th birthday just days away, Stephen replied: “Happy birthday, I got you a network show.”

Taylor Tomlinson performing stand-up on The Tonight Show NBC via Getty Images

After Midnight will follow Stephen’s show in the schedule, and Taylor’s introduction as host will make her the only female late-night host across the United States, and the youngest by 20 years.

After Midnight With Taylor Tomlinson will be based on the previous Comedy Central show, Midnight With Chris Hardwick, which originally ran from 2013 to 2017.

