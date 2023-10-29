Here's Our Top Pick Of All The New Shows And Films Coming To Netflix In November 2023

There's lots to look forward to arriving on Netflix this November Netflix

Dare we say it, but Christmas is in the air, and the nights are getting longer and colder – so what better to do than curl up on the sofa and watch something on Netflix?

After October’s offering brought us Gothic horror and more crass animated comedy, November’s roster is set to bursting with upcoming historical love stories, biographical dramas and killer reality shows

Here’s our top pick of what we think you’ll enjoy over the coming weeks…

Locked In

What’s it about? Locked In is a psychological thriller starring Famke Jansen, Finn Cole and Rose Williams, and contains all the hallmarks of a classic mind-boggler, including marriage, infidelity and murder.

Netflix says: “Locked In follows Lina against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine. An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim?”

Streaming from: 1 November

All The Light We Cannot See

What’s it about? A limited series from Shawn Levy, All The Light We Cannot See is based on Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name. Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, the drama charts love and loss against the background of World War II.

Netflix says: “The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”

Streaming from: 2 November

Selling Sunset (Season 7)

What’s it about? If you’re not familiar with the explosive arguments, monolithic L.A. properties and wall-to-glass-and-chrome-wall bitching of reality TV series Selling Sunet by now, we’re really not sure where you’ve been. Following season six, friendships and feuds deepen in the latest installment.

Netflix says: “The occu-soap, now entering season seven, sees the Oppenheim Group agents navigating explosive office politics, evolving friendships, a tricky housing market, and jaw-dropping new listings.”

Streaming from: 3 November

Sly

What’s it about? The latest in a long line of celeb-fronted documentaries (CC: Beckham, Robbie Williams, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story), Sly focuses on Hollywood’s beloved Sylvester Stallone.

Netflix says: “His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.”

Streaming from: 3 November

The Killer

What’s it about? Starring Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin with a penchant for homicide, the David Fincher directed neo-noir thriller follows a killer (we know, shock) caught in a manhunt across the globe when a hit goes wrong.

Netflix says: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Streaming from: 10 November

Best. Christmas. Ever

What’s it about? One of 2023’s first festive originals, when a twist of fate lands Charlotte at her college friend Jackie’s for the holidays, classic Christmas capers ensue. Starring Brandy as Jackie and Heather Graham as Charlotte, the latter sets out to prove her old friend’s life isn’t as picturesque as her newsletters imply.

Netflix says: After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie’s life is too good to be true.

Streaming from: 16 November

The Crown (Season 6, Part One)

What’s it about? The first part of the final entry in Netflix’s dramatisation of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign, season six of The Crown will cover the premiership of Tony Blair, the death of Princess Diana, the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Netflix says: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Streaming from: Part One is released 16 November.

Rustin

What’s it about? Rustin is a biographical drama following Colman Domingo as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who was instrumental in pressing for an end to racial discrimination in employment. It’s also produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Netflix says: “Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.”

Streaming from: 17 November

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

What’s it about? Starring the full original cast from the 2010 adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a re-do of the same story in the form of an animated series. Complete with Bryan Lee’s signature chaotic art style, this adaptation is sure to appeal to die-hard fans as well as newcomers to the Scott Pilgrim-verse.

Netflix says: “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley.”

Streaming from: 17 November

The Dads

(L to R), Peter Betz, Jose Trujillo, Frank Gonzales, Stephen Chukumba, and Wayne Maines Netflix

What’s it about? Anchored around the experiences of the father of Matthew Shepard – the student who was brutally murdered in America’s most famous gay-hate crime – The Dads is a short documentary that elucidates the hatred surrounding queer people today, and how it affects those that love them.

Netflix says: “On a fishing trip with Matthew Shepard’s father, five disparate dads discuss their love, hopes and fears for their trans kids in this short documentary.”

Streaming from: 17 November

Squid Game: The Challenge

What’s it about? If the moral of the story of 2021’s Squid Game was that money will lead people to do extreme things, the producers of Squid Game: The Challenge took that and ran with it. That’s right, a set of actual challenges inspired by the thriller, the newest reality TV show boasts 456 players competing to win – wait for it – $4.56 million dollars; the largest single prize in reality show history.

Netflix says: “Inspired by the South Korean fictional series, the reality competition show with the biggest cash prize ever premieres in November.”