The First Trailer For Netflix’s Squid Game Reality Series Is Here And It Looks Wild

Netflix has released the first teaser of their highly-anticipated upcoming reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Based on the Korean-language drama phenomenon, the spin-off follows the same format as Squid Game, but with one important twist – this time the game is real.

A whopping 456 players have to compete in a chilling set of challenges inspired by the biggest Netflix TV debut of all time, such as the famous Red Light, Green Light, and the killer tug of war.

The incentive to survive this ruthless environment is the “biggest cash prize in reality show history” of $4.56 million (that’s around £3.78 million), which is up for grabs for the lucky winner.

The trailer closely mirrors the eerie series that 111 million of us tuned in to watch, though this game promises to provide entertainment without the graphic violence. Though it’s still unclear what happens when contestants are eliminated, it is certain to have us at the edge of our seats.

The synopsis reads: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

