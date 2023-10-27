The Crown's New Season 6 Trailer Has Left Fans With Lots Of Thoughts

Netflix has released a haunting first trailer for season six of The Crown, which documents the final weeks of Princess Diana’s life.

The final season will be released in two parts and see Elizabeth Debicki as Diana navigates the swarm of paparazzi that tailed her every movement in 1997 after she separated from Prince Charles (Dominic West) and up until her tragic death aged 36.

In a voiceover, Diana says: “I don’t really understand how I ended up here. Dashing around, and losing sight of myself in the process. You know I think that’s been the story of my whole life.”

As the people’s princess reassures her young sons that she is doing okay, Diana receives an invitation to Paris. Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II is also heard saying: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.”

Moments later, there’s a harrowing shot of lights coming on at a house in the middle of the night, and phones manically ringing, presumably the night the Royal Family found out about Diana’s death.

Soon after, everyone sports funeral blacks and the heartache continues for Prince William and Prince Harry, as the world becomes consumed by the news of Diana’s death. At the same time, a reporter tells us “the Royal Family remains silent.”

Fans have been left with “chills” and in “tears” after seeing the haunting footage from the final season, accompanied by a cover of Tears For Fears’ Mad World in the trailer.

The trailer for #TheCrown just gave me chills 😱🏻 I’m not ready for the end — VALÉRIA (@thevaleria__) October 26, 2023

CHILLS. I love the cover of Mad World set behind the madness of Diana’s life post-royals. I know last season was a flop but I’m still so excited to see how they close this show out. #TheCrown https://t.co/i1Uw0pnFZ3 — tom (@thom_ahs) October 26, 2023

The phones ringing and the lights coming on with the news of what happened to Diana in Paris. Oh, I have chills! #TheCrownNetflix #TheCrown https://t.co/pl8yKGkJcS — briana. (@briasoboojie) October 26, 2023

The story we all wanted to see and understand whose end that none of us ever wanted. #TheCrown on @netflix streaming Nov 6 https://t.co/VbVFpXBthg — Ankit (@theStyleWallah) October 27, 2023

Omg it’s the season where Diana dies. Will be so so hard to watch 😭#TheCrown https://t.co/UAW37fRH4Q — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) October 26, 2023

#THECROWN: this is going to be the biggest thing that any of us have ever seen pic.twitter.com/2R04CjAoHP — noa (@evergilmores) October 26, 2023

After so many movies and attempts to capture how special #Diana was to so many people. This trailer looks quite promising.

Here's hoping they get it right.

I can't believe how much I still miss her after all these years.#TheCrown: Season 6 https://t.co/TwtZcAOP8U via @YouTube — Rosemary Danielis (@rmdanielis) October 26, 2023

It has also struck a chord with people who lived through the tragic events of 1997 and brought back the immense collective grief that occurred after Diana’s death.

Many viewers have also praised Elizabeth’s portrayal of the late Princess, who has become the embodiment of Diana in appearance, grace, and tone of voice.

As someone who lived through all of this in real time I really am not too sure how I am going to cope with this without being in floods of tears #TheCrown https://t.co/EV5zv3dqGX — Philip 👌🏼 (@fredspoon) October 27, 2023

Elizabeth Debicki is perfect as Princess Diana 👑✨ #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/8NKGzWsekH — 🩸Carrie Cortave 🎃 (@CCortave24) October 26, 2023

Not me getting all emotional some 26 years later. This season is gonna hurt. #TheCrown https://t.co/il6V80W7zs — Diana Gonzales aka dianagonzales77.bsky.social (@trojanchick99) October 26, 2023

We can say a lot of things about the last season of #TheCrown but one that we can agree is that Elizabeth Debicki nailed it as Princess Diana, is remarkable how much she looks like her, can't wait for the last season. pic.twitter.com/z4fRNJ6tcZ — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) October 26, 2023

Not gone lie we walked past the tunnel Diana died in and you can still feel that energy. Everyone was just quiet & paying their respects. She was for sure the people’s princess. #TheCrown https://t.co/0cabNUc4Fd pic.twitter.com/syozMlAcTM — Air-Rum (@__aarum) October 26, 2023

The Crown Season Six, Part One lands on Netflix on November 16. Part Two will be released on December 14.