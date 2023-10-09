New The Crown Trailer Confirms One Big Change For Sixth And Final Season

Fans of The Crown have got their first look at the show’s sixth and final season – but it’s set to arrive with one big change.

On Monday, in a break from previous series, Netflix confirmed that the last set of episodes would be split into two parts.

Advertisement

The first will arrive in just a matter of weeks on 16 November, with part two following on a month later on 14 December.

The trailer features footage of previous Queen Elizabeth II actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, before Imelda Staunton is seen preparing to step onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace, as she ponders about her duty to the crown.

“But what about the life I put aside?” she can be heard saying. “The woman I put aside.”

It is not a choice. It is a duty. The final season of The Crown arrives next month.



Part 1: 16 November

Part 2: 14 December pic.twitter.com/ULOPHeghKh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2023

The trailer was also accompanied by the first artwork for the series, one of which sees Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in a blue swimsuit sat at the end of a diving board, and another poster that sees the Queen stepping into a big doorway.

Advertisement

The sixth and final season of The Crown is coming. pic.twitter.com/71Rc9ItlOI — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 9, 2023

Events expected to be covered in the final run include the death of Diana, the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, and Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister, with Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel portraying the former Labour leader.

Back in August, the team behind The Crown spoke out about how they will cover Diana’s death, after much conversation and speculation about how it would be handled.

During a discussion at the Edinburgh TV Festival, executive producer Suzanne Mackie insisted (via Metro): “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”

She continued: “The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.

Advertisement

“Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”