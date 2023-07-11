Emma Corrin Unveils Another Dramatic Hair Transformation As They Debut Buzzcut At Wimbledon

Emma Corrin arriving at Wimbledon on Monday Neil Mockford via Getty Images

It looks like the buzzcut could well be the new hair trend of the summer.

The star of The Crown debuted their new look at Wimbledon over the weekend, where they attended the match between Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik on the seventh day of the tennis tournament.

Emma Corrin was among the celebrities in attendance on day seven of the tournament Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Emma was photographed wearing a cream Ralph Lauren suit, consisting of an 80s-style oversized blazer and shorts, along with a matching tie and a black Miu Miu handbag.

The match was looked like it was a real emotional rollercoaster for Emma, who was snapped cheering, looking shocked and pensive, and even with their head in their hands at one point.

Emma's mood went from elation... Karwai Tang via Getty Images

...to shock... Karwai Tang via Getty Images

...to sheer devastation (check out that rather rude message on their bracelet, too!) Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Emma’s buzzcut is the latest in a series of striking hair transformations for the star since their turn as Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama catapulted them into the spotlight back in 2020.

They’ve previously sported a nostalgic “curtains” style, a blonde pixie cut and a contemporary spin on the 80s mullet.

Since their career-making role on The Crown, Emma has gone on to appear in Netflix projects like the streamer’s film of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, as well as the period piece My Policeman, in which they starred opposite Harry Styles.

After making waves in the West End last year in the stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, Emma’s next project is A Murder At The End Of The World, a Disney+ series from the team behind the gone-but-not-forgotten Netflix epic The OA.