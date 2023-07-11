Emma Corrin Unveils Another Dramatic Hair Transformation As They Debut Buzzcut At Wimbledon

It looks like the buzzcut could well be the new hair trend of the summer.
First, Florence Pugh unveiled a freshly shorn hairdo at the Met Gala back in May, which she has since dyed an eye-catching shade of pink, and now Emma Corrin is the latest star to adopt a very close cut.
The star of The Crown debuted their new look at Wimbledon over the weekend, where they attended the match between Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik on the seventh day of the tennis tournament.
Emma was photographed wearing a cream Ralph Lauren suit, consisting of an 80s-style oversized blazer and shorts, along with a matching tie and a black Miu Miu handbag.
The match was looked like it was a real emotional rollercoaster for Emma, who was snapped cheering, looking shocked and pensive, and even with their head in their hands at one point.
Emma’s buzzcut is the latest in a series of striking hair transformations for the star since their turn as Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama catapulted them into the spotlight back in 2020.
They’ve previously sported a nostalgic “curtains” style, a blonde pixie cut and a contemporary spin on the 80s mullet.
Since their career-making role on The Crown, Emma has gone on to appear in Netflix projects like the streamer’s film of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, as well as the period piece My Policeman, in which they starred opposite Harry Styles.
After making waves in the West End last year in the stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, Emma’s next project is A Murder At The End Of The World, a Disney+ series from the team behind the gone-but-not-forgotten Netflix epic The OA.
Emma is also set to appear in Robert Eggers’ remake of the pioneering horror film Nosferatu alongside Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Defoe and Bill Skarsgard.