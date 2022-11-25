Emma Corrin pictured at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards last week Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Emma Corrin has called on more mainstream awards shows to introduce gender-neutral categories.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Today programme, Emma said they felt shows like the Oscars and Baftas, which retain separate Best Actor and Best Actress categories, were not “inclusive enough at the moment”.

Asked about whether they’d like to see gender-neutral categories being instated, they stated: “I hope for a future in which that happens. I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.

“It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” the 22-year-old, best known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, continued.

They added: “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?

“You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.

“When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”

Since then, they’ve gone on to appear in Netflix’s recent adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover and share the screen with Harry Styles in the film My Policeman.

They aren’t alone in calling for gender-neutral categories, with Oscar winner Lady Gaga previously making a similar plea after her victory at the Academy Awards in 2019.

“I also have a true dream in our future, as we evolve as humanity, that these awards shows will not be male and female, but that we include everyone,” she said backstage at the Oscars.

Per the PA news organsiation, Baftas and Oscars organisers have both indicated they are engaged in discussions about the subject of gender neutral categories.

Meanwhile, after years of speculation, the Brit Awards finally ditched their gendered categories last year, replacing Best British Male and Best British Female with Best British Artist, as well as introducing genre-specific awards.