The Crown's Emma Corrin Opens Up About Gender Fluidity And Their Own Non-Binary Identity

Emma Corrin at the Oliviers earlier this year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Emma Corrin is the latest celebrity to grace the cover of Vogue, speaking out about their gender identity in an accompanying interview with the magazine.

The Golden Globe winner quietly came out as non-binary on Instagram a year after rising to fame in the fourth season of The Crown, for which they received huge acclaim for their portrayal of Princess Diana.

Advertisement

Speaking to the US outlet, Emma opened up about their non-binary identity, saying: “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she’,” they explained.

“And I don’t mind, because I know they know me.”

Emma is Vogue magazine's latest cover star Jamie Hawkesworth/Vogue

Since playing Princess Diana, Emma has been nominated for an Olivier for their performance in the play Anna X, and is currently gearing up for the release of new films My Policeman – co-starring Harry Styles – and a new adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Netflix.

Advertisement

“I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and [in My Policeman,” they recalled. “But it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do.

“My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras.”

According to Vogue, Emma is now “focused… on building a queer and trans community”, with the actor adding: “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.

“If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important—and I met some incredible people through it.”

Emma Corrin on the cover of Vogue Jamie Hawkesworth//Vogue

Speaking about gender in an interview last year, Emma said: “My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go.

Advertisement

“I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Read Emma’s full interview in the August issue of Vogue, on sale from 19 July.

Help and support: