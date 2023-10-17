These First-Look Photos From The Final Season Of The Crown Will Have You Doing A Double Take

With just weeks to go until viewers can settle down to watch the final season of The Crown, Netflix has unveiled exciting new photos from the set of the award-winning drama.

Last week, it was announced that the sixth series of the hit show would be split into two, with the first four episodes streaming from Thursday 16 November, followed by six more on Thursday 14 December.

Ahead of the new season, Netflix has revealed the first four episodes will centre on the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed “before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences”.

Accompanying this announcement are brand new photos of the cast in character, including Elizabeth Debicki as Diana with on-screen sons Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards as Princes William and Harry, respectively.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in her final days in the new season of The Crown Daniel Escale/Netflix

Elizabeth said of the final season: “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter’s emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow.

“It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

Another new snap also shows Dominic West in character as King Charles (then Prince Charles) with his on-screen sons.

There's no mistaking who The Crown's two new additions are supposed to be portraying, is there? Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Over the summer, The Crown bosses responded to speculation about how Diana’s untimely death will be portrayed in the drama, with executive producer Suzanne Mackie insisting: “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”

Elizabeth Debicki's portayal of Diana previously earned her an Emmy nomination Netflix

Subsequent press reports that the final season will include a depiction of Princess Diana’s ghost were also met with a mixed reception from fans.

Check out more photos from part one of The Crown’s sixth season below:

Khalid Abdalla appears with Elizabeth Debicki as Dodi Al-Fayed in the final season of The Crown Daniel Escale/Netflix

Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II Justin Downing/Netflix