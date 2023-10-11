The Crown's New Series Will Apparently Feature Princess Diana’s Ghost – And Viewers Are Divided

Viewers of The Crown have been reacting to reports that a depiction of the ghost of Princess Diana will be appearing in the final season of the hit Netflix show.
Season six of the royal drama series – which is set to drop next month – is expected to cover Diana’s death following a Paris car crash in 1997, among other more recent parts of royal history, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship.
According to the Daily Mail, the new series will see the ghost of Diana reconcile with a grieving Prince Charles (played by Dominic West), though a Netflix source has said Elizabeth Debicki’s appearance as the late princess is intended to be “visualisations [Charles’] innermost thoughts” rather than a supernatural occurrence.
However, the reports have already divided viewers, with some describing it “unnecessary” and “tasteless”.
However, some others have challenged this view, insisting it is a “drama”...
HuffPost UK has contacted a Netflix spokesperson for comment, and is awaiting response.
Back in August, the team behind The Crown spoke out about how they will cover the sensitive subject of Diana’s death.
“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people,” said executive producer Suzanne Mackie.
She added that there were “very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”
“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”
The sixth and final series of The Crown will be split into two parts, with the first set to drop on 16 November before part two arrives a month later on 14 December.
The trailer for the new series was released earlier this week, featuring footage of Queen Elizabeth II actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman – who played the late monarch during younger periods of her life – before Imelda Staunton is seen preparing to step onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
Seasons one to five of The Crown are available on Netflix now.