Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Series Release Date Revealed As A-List Cast Reprise Roles

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its Scott Pilgrim anime series, which will see all of the Hollywood A-listers who featured in the 2010 film return.

The cartoon, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will arrive on the streaming service on Friday 17 November.

Michael Cera will be back as the titular bass player alongside the rest of Sex Bob-Omb; Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Alison Pill as Kim Pine and Johnny Simmons as Young Neil.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is returning as Ramona, as is Ellen Wong in the role of Knives Chau, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers and Brie Larson as Natalie V. ‘Envy’ Adams.

Anna Kendrick will be back as Stacey Pilgrim while Kieran Culkin – who has become a fan favourite thanks to Succession – will be voicing his character Wallace Wells.

Other cast members who have reprised their roles are Chris Evans (as Lucas Lee), Jason Schwartzmen (Gideon Graves) and Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel).

Scott Pilgrim vs The World director Edgar Wright has served as executive producer on the anime series.

As with the original, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

The trailer reveals little about the plot but does give us a first glimpse at the animated versions of the much-loved characters.

Speaking when the series was announced in March, director-turned-exec producer Wright said: “Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life.

“There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010.

“I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”