Here's Our Top Pick Of All The New Shows And Films Coming To Netflix In October 2023

A selection of the original shows and films coming to Netflix in 2023 Netflix

October is officially here, which means two things. First, it’s the start of spooky season. And secondly, we can all look forward to new original shows and films hitting the metaphorical shelves of streaming juggernaut Netflix.

From films starring Hollywood’s finest to intriguing new erotic thrillers, everyone’s favourite hormone monsters to sci-fi epics, there’s a whole range of things to choose from in the month ahead.

Advertisement

Here’s our top pick of what we think you’ll enjoy over the coming weeks...

Beckham

What’s it about? As the title suggests, this four-part documentary explores the game-changing career (and headline-grabbing personal life) of one of football’s biggest ever players.

Netflix says: “It features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey.”

Streaming from: 4 October

Lupin

Advertisement

What’s it about? The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series, Lupin is back with a vengeance to follow Omar Sy as Assane Diop – a man inspired by the work of the titular gentleman thief, Arsène Lupin.

Netflix says: “Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere.

“But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down”

Streaming from: 5 October

Fair Play

What’s it about? Starring break-out Bridgerton star Phoebe Dyvenor and Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich, Choe Domont’s erotic thriller follows a newly-engaged couple whose relationship is tested after one of them scores a promotion at the hedge fund they both work for.

Advertisement

Netflix says: “As Emily quickly rises through the ranks of the fund’s powerful leadership, Luke, once an attentive and understanding partner, begins to display signs of envy and resentment.”

Streaming from: 6 October

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

What’s it about? Not to be confused with the recently-announced Super Bowl Half-Time Show headliner, The Fall of the House of Usher puts a modern twist on an Edgar Allan Poe classic, just in time for spooky season.

From the mind of Mike Flanagan and starring a cast of heavy hitters like Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino, the gothic horror miniseries delves into the world of corrupt pharmaceutical companies.

Netflix says: “The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company faces his questionable past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.”

Advertisement

Streaming from: 12 October

Big Mouth

What’s it about? Nick Kroll’s raunchy animated comedy Big Mouth is onto its seventh season – with Megan Thee Stallion being welcomed into the family as a new Hormone Monstress.

Netflix says: “The upcoming season seven follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school.

“Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters.”

Streaming from: 20 October

Old Dads

Advertisement

What’s it about? US comedian Bill Burr’s directorial debut, the explicit comedy Old Dads will star Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine alongside the comic, as three middle-aged best friends trying to make it in a world geared for millennials.

Netflix says: “Burr doesn’t fit in with the younger parents at his son’s progressive preschool, and he and his best friends sell their company to a millennial CEO who radically changes the workplace culture overnight.

“Despite all these challenges, the one thing Burr cares about more than anything else is doing right by his family.”

Streaming from: 20 October

Pain Hustlers

What’s it about? Chris Evans and Emily Blunt star as pharmaceutical reps that end up getting caught in a criminal conspiracy. Reviews have described the British star’s performance as “luminous” in this seedy flick that tells the tale of America’s opioid crisis, from the inside.

Advertisement

Netflix says: “A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?”

Streaming from: 27 October

As well as all of the originals mentioned above, Netflix also has several box office smashes and fan favourite movies coming on 1 October, including:

American Beauty (1999)

BlackKkKlansman (2018)

Dune (2021)

Gladiator (2000)

Identity Thief (2013)

Ma (2019)

Mission Impossible (I, II, III, Ghost Protocol),