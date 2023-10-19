Not Again?! Netflix Just Announced New Price Hikes Just As Cosy TV Season Hits

Netflix is putting up its prices Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As toxic relationships go, Netflix has us in a chokehold. First, they cracked down on password sharing. They also raised subscription fees, introducing a plan with adverts. All of that, amidst a flurry of cancellations of your favourite shows.

And yet, we keep going back. But, the latest price hike might just be the final straw.

Yes, that’s right – prices for the service, which boasts shows that fans will be desperate to catch up on, like Selling Sunset and The Fall of The House of Usher, are going up again.

How much will my Netflix UK subscription go up by?

The advert free plan, which was £6.99 per month, will now be £7.99 – a jump of one Great British Pound.

The ad-free ‘Premium’ option, which was £15.99 per month, will be undergoing the increase of two extra pounds to £17.99 a month.

There is also a £10.99 option – which is advertised as ‘Standard’ – that will be remaining at the same price.

If you’re US-based, only the premium ad-free plan will increase, from $19.99 a month to $22.99 (a three dollar jump). If you’re in France, subscribers will have the shell out an extra €2 for the jump to €19.99 a month for the same plan.

The jumps in price follow a recent surge in subscribers for the original streaming service. According to the BBC, Netflix added 8.8 million subscribers in between July and September this year.

This is largely down to the aforementioned crackdown of password sharing, meaning more than one household is no longer able to piggyback off the same account without adding an extra ‘member slot’, as it were, for a further £4.99 per month.